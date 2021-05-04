Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. Analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $13,476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

