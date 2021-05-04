Askobar Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $180,738.00 (ASKO)

Askobar Network (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Askobar Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Askobar Network has a market cap of $407,069.92 and $180,738.00 worth of Askobar Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Askobar Network has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00276228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.71 or 0.01170858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.52 or 0.00726750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,703.82 or 1.00076498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Askobar Network Profile

Askobar Network’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 97,081,364 coins. Askobar Network’s official website is askobar-network.com . The official message board for Askobar Network is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork . Askobar Network’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Askobar Network Coin Trading

