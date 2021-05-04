Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $31.30 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 29.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Workday by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.04.

Workday stock opened at $243.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

