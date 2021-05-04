Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 69,421 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,421 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $44,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of -427.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.