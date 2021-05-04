Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $39,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Equinix by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $711.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $690.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.35. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

