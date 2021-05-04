Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $92.88 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $92,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after buying an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,610,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.29.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $607.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.53. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.51 and a 12 month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

