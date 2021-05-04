Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,561 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in BRP were worth $50,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 973.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374,970 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

BRP stock opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

