Arqma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,170.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Arqma has a total market cap of $651,420.77 and approximately $17,170.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,585.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.52 or 0.06060408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00576190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $960.70 or 0.01792831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00132319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.05 or 0.00712972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.11 or 0.00623502 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00454582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,164,320 coins and its circulating supply is 9,119,776 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

