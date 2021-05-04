Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

