Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ARKAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY remained flat at $$124.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. Arkema has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $128.95.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.