Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $216,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

