Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Life Storage by 189.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.