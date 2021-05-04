Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

