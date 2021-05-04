Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 306 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

