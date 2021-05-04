Argus Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.41.

DHI opened at $100.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

