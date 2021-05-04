Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCC. Wedbush raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 177,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

