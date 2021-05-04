ArdCoin Price Hits $0.0874 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. ArdCoin has a market cap of $24.29 million and approximately $91,366.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 50.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00087098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00070023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.00877513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,412.96 or 0.09911534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043945 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

