Arcturus Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,208 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 969% compared to the typical volume of 113 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $945.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.