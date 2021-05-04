Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 9.1%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 4,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,106,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $868.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

