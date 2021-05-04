Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

