ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

