Aragon Price Hits $8.96 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.96 or 0.00016415 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $355.08 million and $70.42 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00087098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00070023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.00877513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,412.96 or 0.09911534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

