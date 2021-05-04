Aragon Court (ANJ) Hits Market Cap of $20.50 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $2,979.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

