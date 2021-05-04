Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on May 28th

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of APTD opened at GBX 674.22 ($8.81) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 684.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 560.17. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 735.45 ($9.61). The firm has a market cap of £380.51 million and a PE ratio of 54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

