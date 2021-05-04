AptarGroup’s (ATR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.86.

ATR opened at $152.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $153.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

