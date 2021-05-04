Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.54 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 322.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,326,000 after buying an additional 3,823,810 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 225,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

