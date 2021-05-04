Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

APLE opened at $15.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,932 shares of company stock valued at $398,871 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

