AppCoins Hits Market Capitalization of $52.46 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. AppCoins has a market cap of $52.46 million and $1.77 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00084380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00069920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.71 or 0.00874337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,322.20 or 0.09802655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043931 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

