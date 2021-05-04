Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.98 million.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
Shares of AMEH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. 61,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
