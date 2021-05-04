Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.98 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AMEH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. 61,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $176.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

