Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 650,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Emily Gottschalk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

