Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.09 million, a P/E ratio of -88.28 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.