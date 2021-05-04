AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 31.1% in April

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 138,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,905. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

