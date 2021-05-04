Analyzing Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) & L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orocobre and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orocobre N/A N/A N/A L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

0.7% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Orocobre has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orocobre and L’Oréal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orocobre 0 1 1 0 2.50 L’Oréal 2 3 7 1 2.54

L’Oréal has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Given L’Oréal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Orocobre.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orocobre and L’Oréal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orocobre $77.08 million 17.43 -$51.99 million N/A N/A L’Oréal $33.46 billion 6.97 $4.20 billion $1.25 66.69

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Orocobre on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid. In addition, the company owns 100% Cauchari Lithium Project. Orocobre Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'OrÃ©al Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, LancÃ´me, Yves Saint Laurent BeautÃ©, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'OrÃ©al Professionnel, KÃ©rastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, DeclÃ©or, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

