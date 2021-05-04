Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target at $97.75

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.75.
ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.
ICFI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. ICF International has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $94.19.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
