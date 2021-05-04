Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target at $97.75

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get ICF International alerts:

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICFI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. ICF International has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $94.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.