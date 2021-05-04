Analysts Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Target Price at $18.88

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAND. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 226,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $573.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 292.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

