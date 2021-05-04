Analysts Set Expectations for OneWater Marine Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONEW. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

ONEW stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $817.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956 in the last ninety days.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

