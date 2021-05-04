Analysts Set Expectations for Altria Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.