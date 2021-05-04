Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $90.67

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALXO stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

