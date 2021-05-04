Analysts Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Price Target at $152.00

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.80.

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.86. 848,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,935. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $122.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 338,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 291,796 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.