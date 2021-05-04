Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for JELD-WEN (JELD)

JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – JELD-WEN had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – JELD-WEN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

4/21/2021 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

4/20/2021 – JELD-WEN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

3/22/2021 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Get JELD-WEN Holding Inc alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.