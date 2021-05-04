Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.