Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.84. State Street reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 143.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210,980 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in State Street by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in State Street by 43.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 60,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $215,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.85. 2,638,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,031. State Street has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 132.59%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

