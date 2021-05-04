Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will post $26.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.75 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year sales of $128.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.76 million to $137.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $176.63 million, with estimates ranging from $164.79 million to $190.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PROG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Progenity in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

