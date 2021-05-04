Analysts Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

