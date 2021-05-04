Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

FMC traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $117.80. 3,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $128,533,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 40.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after purchasing an additional 272,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 39.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

