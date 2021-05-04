Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $51.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

