Analysts Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. BOX reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

