Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.34. US Ecology reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $42.07 on Friday. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.