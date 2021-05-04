Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.51. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 282.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

SBLK traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 108,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,697. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

