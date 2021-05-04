Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

